EUSTIS — Voters at the annual town meeting Saturday approved a $1.2 million budget that includes $30,000 for 30-hour-a-week coverage at the Eustis Fire Rescue Department.

It was the first time voters considered the issue, Town Clerk Kathy Fearon said previously.

Included in the budget is $62,000 for the Public Works Department, $43,000 for the community youth program and $5,000 for Flagstaff Area Business Association.

The spending plan reflects a 5.3% increase over last year’s budget.

Voters rezoned the Eustis Land Use Map to address an inconsistency in mapping and allowing for designated forest lots to be smaller than the previous 15-acre minimum.

Twenty-nine residents moved through 19 warrant articles in 38 minutes, Deputy Town Clerk Mercedes Freeman said Monday. All passed as written, she said.

At the polls Friday, Flagstaff Regional School Unit Director Sarah Strunk was reelected with 85 votes.

Amanda Brochu and Selectman Brandi Farnsworth won contested races for two three-year selectmen seats with 45 votes each. Opponents Durrell “Andy” Brann received 32 votes and Patricia Simpson received 41 votes.

Jeff Brickly and Dwight Gellman were elected to the Planning Board with 75 and 63 votes, respectively.

