100 Years Ago 1920

An important announcement was made Saturday morning by John T. McCarthy, proprietor of the Novelty Cloak store of Lewiston and owner in large canning interests in South Monmouth, who said that at the close of the present year he’s going to give up his business at the Novelty Cloak store and devote his entire time to the canning industry. Mr. McCarthy, who has been one of the leading merchants of Lewiston for the past 26 years, will be greatly missed in business circles, where he has had wonderful success.

50 Years Ago: 1970

A growing city often has no room for its priceless historical landmarks, which make way for new construction. A group of Auburn citizens, members of Auburn Heritage Inc, decided their city should not lose all valued traces of the past, however and the Knight House which occupied a plot on Knight Street since 1796, now right in the middle of the Auburn Urban Renewal area is being saved. Today, the municipality’s oldest frame building moved around the corner to the parking lot in back of Smith’s Garage where it will stay until arrangements have been completed for its final location. The dwelling will be restored and turned into an information center and historical display case.

25 Years Ago: 1995

“Look Good … Feel Better,” the American Cancer Soclety’s program for assisting women who are faced with appearance changes resulting from cancer treatment, will be offered on Wednesday from 10 to 11:30 am. at Central Maine Medical Center’s Cynthia A. Rydholm Cancer Treatment Center. A volunteer from the National Cosmetology Association will teach a small group of women how to apply cosmetics for ndividual needs. Hair and wig styling will also be discussed and wigs will be available for purchase or loan. Each participant will be given a complmentary bag of cosmetics made available through the Cosmetic, Toiletry and Fragrance Association Foundation.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspelling and errors may be corrected.

