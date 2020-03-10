St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center

Kali Helene Ouellette, a girl to Danielle Cameron and Travis Ouellette of Pittston, Dec. 13. Siblings, Liam Roy, Julian Roy; grandparents, Kim and Ron Ouellette, Auburn, Deborah Dawson, Pittston; great-grandparents, Helen Dawson, Troy, Helene and Richard Ouellette, Auburn.

Zoey Storkson, a girl to Zachary and Cecilea Storkson of Auburn, Dec. 18. Sibling, Anakin; grandparents, Jeanne Lamontagne, Auburn, Daniel Lamontagne, Auburn, Lisa Sprague, Greene.

Cameron Tribble, a boy to Cody Tribble and Miquela Perry of Lewiston, Dec. 19. Siblings, Jasiah, Isaiah, Levi, Autumn; grandparents, Denise Perry, Lisbon Falls, Keith Perry, Lewiston, Rhonda Lagasse, Montezuma, Georgia, George Tribble, Atlanta, Georgia.

Deacon Joseph Wilson, a boy to Ivy and Jarred Wilson of Auburn, Dec. 22. Grandparents, Crystal and George Lyon, Auburn, Brenda Wilson, Livermore Falls, Craig Anthony, Livermore Falls.

Remi Moe Harger, a girl to Ian and Kristina Harger of Lewiston, Dec. 30. Sibling, Cooper; grandparents, Linwood and Monique Harvey, Lewiston, Bonnie Dewey, Dixfield; great-grandparents, Brian Harger, Readfield.

Aimee Muruta, a girl to Jeanne Mutesi and Cyprien Ruganza of Lewiston, Dec. 27. Siblings, Pacifique, Justin, Diane, Solange.

Noelle Grace Lamontagne, a girl to Brielle Merrifield and Dean Lamontagne of Auburn, Jan. 1. Siblings, Lucien Lamontagne, Morgan Lamontagne; grandparents, Donna and John Merrifield, Westbrook, Shane and Sylvie Lamontagne, Waterboro.

Willow Grace Wilson, a girl to Brian and Hannah Wilson of Auburn, Jan. 3. Siblings, Bryson, Vanessa; grandparents, Tina Wilson, Old Orchard Beach, Brian Wilson, Ashland, Yvonne and Andre’Daigle, Saint David; great-grandparents, Pat Graham, Presque Isle, Velma and Real Daigle, Madawaska.

Simran Mohammed Dahir, a boy to Mohammed Aden and Hodan Farah of Lewiston, Jan. 5. Siblings, Anfa, Istahil, Nima, Najma, Amina; grandparents, Dahir Farah and Abshira Sahal, Somalia, Bilow Farah and Abdia Mursal, Somalia; great-grandparents, Farah Ibrahim and Sahal Lohow, Somalia, Farah Ali and Mursal Hasan, Somilia.

Elijah Mason Floyd, a boy to C. Paige Boenk and Nicholas Floyd of Auburn, Jan. 9. Sibling, Maci Collins; grandparents, Thomas Boenk Jr., Sylvannia, Ohio, Sherilyn and Hasan Mason, Indianapolis, Ind.; great-grandparents, Shelia and Bill Menke Sr., Auburn.

Elaina Grace Mailhot, a girl to Michael Mailhot and Jamie Truchon of Lewiston, Jan. 10. Grandparents, Michael and Carol Truchon, Turner, Paul and Dawn-Rae Mailhot, Lewiston; great-grandparents, Joe and Karla Edwards, Minot.

Cohen Stone Graham, a boy to Alison Paine and Chuck Graham of Belgrade, Jan. 14. Sibling, Archer Graham; grandparents, Carl and Dianne Paine, Bowdoin, Bill and Marilyn Graham, Pittsfield; grandparents, Bruce and Dolly Small, Bowdoin.

Miracle Delvange Lutonibo, a girl to Adidja Butoyi and Jacques Warso of Lewiston, Jan. 14. Siblings, Jaffar, Mariam, Martino.

Rumford Hospital

Reed Thomas Hebert, a boy to Donald and Jennie Hebert of Dixfield, Nov. 29. Siblings, Owen, Gavin, Emma, Harper; grandparents, Ginger and Allan Patterson, Mexico, Chris and Sandra Hebert, Dixfield, Donald and Teresa L’Heureaux, St. Augustine, Fla.

Broly Lewis Paine, a boy to David Paine and Stacey Fulcher of Mexico, Dec. 18 Siblings, Michael Fulcher, Serena Fulcher, Aaron Fulcher; grandparents, Wanda and Johnny Fulcher, Lewiston, Diahanna and David Paine, West Paris; great-grandparents, Joanne and George Morgan, Westbrook, Cecila and Gordan Paine, South Paris.

Cameron Eugene Adams, a boy to Michelle and Mike Adams of Peru, Dec. 22. Sibling, Chance; grandparents, Jean and Bruce Holmquist, Peru; great-grandparents, Eugene and Celia Archibald, Rumford.

Carson Thomas Horne, a boy to Kari and Austin Horne of Rumford, Dec. 28. Grandparents, Joy and Howard Thomas, Mexico, Anita Buffett, Mexico, Ralph Horne, Mexico; great-grandparent, Brenda Swan, Dixfield, Ann Whealan, Lady Lake, Fla.

Hudsyn Anthony-Phillips Magee, a boy to Kaylynn Magee of Rumford, Jan. 1. Grandparent, Marie Magee, Rumford.

Carter James Finnan, a boy to Adreanna Scott and Dominick Finnan of Mexico, Jan. 3. Grandparents, Melissa Warren, Mexico, Tessa Manzer, Rumford, Corey Finnan, Rumford, Gary Scott, Oxford; great-grandparents, Mitzi Scott, Dixfield, Jan Martin, Carthage, Linda Thomas, Mexico.

Cadence Beryl Lawton, a girl to Ashleigh Milligan and Clinton Lawton of Rumford, Jan. 7. Sibling, Arabelle Lawton; grandparents, Erika and Keith Bickford, Rumford, Billie Jo Lawton, Rumford, Micah Lawton, North Troy, Vt.; great-grandparents, Theresa Stoklas, Rumford, Alan Boudreau, Byron, Wendall Hall, Bryant Pond, Marsha Bloom, Vt.

