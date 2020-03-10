CLERMONT, Fla. — The Bates College softball team committed two blankings in Florida on Tuesday, beating both Lesley University and The Sage Colleges by 8-0 scores, each game being mercifully halted after five innings.

In the first game against Lesley (Cambridge, Massachusetts), Janell Sato lined a two-run double to cap a four-run fifth inning for the Bobcats (4-1). Kennedy Ishii had three hits for Bates and scored twice.

Bates ace Kirsten Pelletier picked up her third win of the season, holding the Lynx (0-5) to three singles while striking out six and walking two.

Against Sage (Albany, New York), the Bobcats batted around and scored six runs in the top of the fifth to seal the victory over the Gators (4-4).

Bates pitcher Payton Buxton surrendered a single and struck out three to pick up the victory.

Caroline Bass and Kennedy Ishii both went 2 for 3 for Bates, and Julia Panepinto added a solo homer.

MEN’S LACROSSE

WESTERN NEW ENGLAND 14, BATES 11: The Golden Bears (4-1) used a 7-0 run, highlighted by three goals by Conor Tracy, to open the second quarter to build 9-2 lead and defeat the Bobcats (1-5) at Springfield, Massachusetts.

Tracy finished with five goals, and Matt Greer, Nick Gamba and Noah Rust each contributed two goals.

Otis Klingbeil led Bates with five goals.

