LEWISTON – The Gendron Franco Center is thrilled to announce the return of the Medieval Feast, one of Maine’s more unique and magical experiences, at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 27, and Saturday, March 28.

Amidst the magical décor in the Hall of Feasts are its lovely wenches, prepared to serve a robust meal to their guests. The menu will include soup with baguette; a meat square with sausage; lettuce and other vegetables for dipping; chicken breast with potatoes and a slice of apple pie for dessert. This menu will be both a challenge and a delight to eat without any utensils! We repeat, no utensils!

The Medieval Players have produced an original script entitled “Robin the Hood,” a comedic romp riddled with misadventures for Robin (Sean Wallace) and his misguided outlaws, pursued by the inept Sheriff (Tim Cowan) of Nottingham and his sidekick, Rex (Dan Crawford). This “which way did they go” romp will lead to an unexpected ending to the evening’s mayhem. The other players include Dan Kane, Tony Morin, Jason Pelletier, Danielle Eaton, Ken Mansur, Emily Flynn, Heather Marichal, Steve Miller and Jim McKinley. The costume designers for the entire production are Patti Gray and Karen Martin.

In addition to the evening’s comedy, guests will have the opportunity to sit at table for a hot-dragon-wings contest, participate in the May Games, or be part of a costume contest. Patrons can dress in medieval fashion but this remains optional. Guests are encouraged to arrive by 6 p.m. when squires will open the castle “gates” and all will descend into a night of merrymaking and mayhem in Heritage Hall.

Assigned tickets are $40 and can be purchased at the Franco Center box office by calling (207) 689-2000 or online at francocenter.org. The Gendron Franco Center is located at 46 Cedar St., Lewiston.

