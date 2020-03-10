AUGUSTA — All 20 of the coronavirus tests that have come back so far in Maine have been negative for the disease, according to the latest figures from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Test results are still pending at Maine CDC labs for fewer than 10 individuals in Maine but, as of Tuesday afternoon, Maine was the only New England state without any confirmed coronavirus cases. Public health experts have said it is likely only a matter of time, however, before cases are confirmed in Maine.

Gov. Janet Mills said she believes the state is as prepared as can be for the spreading virus but urged Mainers to take “common-sense precautions” such as washing hands and keeping a safe distance from others.

“We’ve got our test kits here,” Mills told reporters Tuesday afternoon following an event at the Blaine House. “We are doing the testing as things arise and I think we are as prepared as any state to deal with this issue. We are cautiously optimistic about the state of the Maine population and protecting our people from this virus.”

Maine CDC director Dr. Nirav Shah held a briefing with the media at 2 p.m. at the Department of Health and Human Services in Augusta and plans to hold sessions daily thereafter.

The announcement comes as the Maine CDC has lagged the rest of the nation in both setting up its in-state laboratory to test for the coronavirus, and in the amount of information it’s providing to the public. Prior to Monday, the tests were sent to the federal CDC lab in Atlanta.

On Monday, the CDC announced that “fewer than 100 people” have met the criteria to be tested for the disease in Maine. Prior to that, officials would say about 12 to 18 people either had been tested or were currently being tested. Shah said the state would not release any additional information about the people being tested, including age, town of residence, whether they are hospitalized, or any information about their travel histories or whether they had contact with someone with a confirmed case of the virus.

Cases have been reported in New Hampshire, Vermont and Massachusetts. Each of those states have posted information about the number of people who have been tested, monitored and to have confirmed cases. Massachusetts provides information about the number of confirmed and presumptive cases in each county.

On Monday, a spokesman for the Maine CDC said the state would “post more specific numbers about testing on its website later this week.”

Asked about the issue, Mills said the state is now regularly updating information on the Maine CDC website.

“We have nothing to hide. We are providing as much information as possible,” Mills said. “Nirav Shah has been all over the media, Commissioner (Jeanne) Lambrew as well, and all of us have been talking in public about what we know without trying to upset the public of Maine or cause any kind of panic because I don’t think that’s appropriate. But I think we are being as prepared as any state and as transparent as any state.”

Mills also said she is encouraging employers to grant leave to employees who may not be exhibiting symptoms but were potentially exposed to people with the virus.

“We would encourage all public and private employers to be generous with paid leave,” Mills said.

This story will be updated.

