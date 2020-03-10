BOWDOIN – Bruce Small, a lifelong resident of Bowdoin, died on March 3, 2020.
He was the son of Alice and Milton Small. He graduated from Lisbon High School and the University of Maine at Orono.
Bruce is survived by his wife of 64 years, Dolores “Dolly”. He is also survived by his daughter Dianne (Carl), children, Alison and Adam; son, Randy (Lisa), children, Rebecca, Shane, Tashia, Samantha; son, Ronnie (Melanie), children Jared and Emily and son, Shawn. He is also survived by 11 great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his parents; his brother, Raymon; and Shawn’s partner, Jennifer Buschmann.
At his request there will be no services. Online condolences may be sent to www.funeralalternatives.net
Donations may be made in his memory to the:
American Diabetic Association.
