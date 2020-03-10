The virus hasn’t shown up in Maine yet, but it is already affecting Mainers, with word of people cancelling vacation and cruise plans, hoarding alcohol and aloe, businesses drawing up stay-at-home work plans, and workplaces sending home employees who recently returned from out-of-country vacations.
We’d like to know how the virus or threat of the virus is changing your life. Email staff writer Matt Daigle today at [email protected]
