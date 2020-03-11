NORTH LIVERMORE — March 8 services. Hymns today were: “Revive Us Again;” “Our God Reigns;” and “Without Him.” The Choir sang: “Through It All;” and “My Anchor Holds.”

Pastor Bonnie’s message was titled, “Without Christ.” Today’s scripture, Ephesians 2:11-22. Today we are one step closer to the celebration of Easter where our savior was hung on a cross, died, and after being put in a tome arose. Jesus took all the sins of our world to that cross and left them in the tomb, so that all who accept Him as their savior can be forgiven and have eternal life. Besides the promise of eternal life, you will always have a friend by our side, to carry you through all of the bad times and be praised for the good times. Have you accepted the Lord as your savior?

Events: Pastor Bonnie’s office hours, Monday & Tuesday 9 a.m. to noon; Monday Bible Study 6 p.m.; Tuesday Bible Study 1 p.m.; (Reminder, if schools have a storm day there will be no office hours or bible studies.) Thursday Choir rehearsal 6 p.m.; Sunday March 15 Sunday School for all ages 9 a.m.; Morning Service 10:30 a.m. Saturday March 21 Breakfast/Worship “Biblical Relationships.” The food pantry request for March is crackers.

