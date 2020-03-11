AUGUSTA – Wallace “Wally” Tripp, 89, passed away on March 7, 2020 at the Togus VA Hospice Unit in Augusta. He was born in New Gloucester on Aug. 15, 1930, a son of Lawrence Tripp and Edna (Strout) Tripp.

He graduated from Edward Little High School in Auburn and served four years in the United States Air Force. He was a long time resident of Livermore Falls, most recently residing in Wilton and Farmington.

He worked for International Paper Company at both the Otis and Androscoggin mills, retiring from the Boise Cascade mill in Rumford in 1995.

He was a life member and former Commander of the Frank L. Mitchell V.F.W. Post 3335 in Jay and he also served on the V.F.W. Color Guard for the state convention.

Wally enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, coin collecting, painting, gardening, the Boston Red Sox, and the New England Patriots. He played guitar with local musicians and looked forward to weekly poker games with his former coworkers.

He is survived by a daughter, Susan and her husband Gil of New Gloucester and a son, Stephen and his wife Sherry of Warren. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Brandon Tripp, Alison Fraser, Hayley Tripp Genthner, Erin Fraser Gillis, and Breanna Tripp Curry; and three great-grandsons.

Wally was predeceased by his parents; daughter, Janet Tripp, and brothers and their spouses, Willis and Doris Tripp and Rodger and Marilyn Tripp.

Funeral service with full military honors will be held at noon on Saturday, March 14 at FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine. Visitation will be from 11-noon, prior to the funeral service. Interment Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 163 Mount Vernon Road, Augusta, Maine.

