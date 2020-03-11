WILTON — Ransom Consulting Inc. of Portland discussed the current status and potential future options of the Forster Mill site with the Select Board Tuesday, March 3.

“We are done with the cleanup phase,” Town Manager Rhonda Irish said in a phone interview following the meeting. “The board is trying to get to the next step. We want to continue and complete the project. That could mean development or selling the lot as is. The board does want to get the property back on the tax rolls.”

EnviroVantage of Epping, New Hampshire, completed asbestos removal and demolition of the former mill last year. It had been used to manufacture automotive upholstery, wood products and plastic cutlery over its more than 100 years.

The property was acquired by the town in 2015.

In other matters, Sevee and Maher Engineering of Cumberland will begin meeting with town employees to get insight into an upcoming Wilson Lake retaining wall project.

Engineers want to involve town employees in order to learn how different departments use the space.

“For instance, they want to talk to public works about snowplowing and maintenance,” Irish said.

The project involves the surrounding greenspace, as well as replacement of the retaining wall, she added.

The firm will meet with the selectpeople on Tuesday, March 17 at 4 p.m. to discuss their ideas.

A public meeting will be scheduled in the future so residents can weigh in on the design.

“We want the public to be very involved in the process,” Irish said.

Nomination papers for 3-year terms on the select board and Regional School Unit 9 Board of Directors are available in the town office.

Selectmen Keith Swett and David Leavitt, and RSU 9 Director Irving Faunce have terms that expire in June.

Completed papers are due back in the town office by April 10.

