WILTON — The Wilton Parks and Recreation Department’s major league basketball program concluded with four playoff games last week.

In a close game Wednesday, March 4, members of the Celtics team emerged the champions with an 18-13 win over the Bullets. The Bullets led 4-0 at the end of the first quarter but the Celtics fought back to an 8-8 tie at the end of the half. At the end of the third quarter the teams were tied 12-12.

Before the start of the final quarter, recreation director Frank Donald brought both teams in front of the audience to recognize the teams and their efforts. Donald reminded everyone that while winning is part of the game, learning the game, playing together and having fun are also important.

Throughout the game, both teams fought defensively with a number of turnovers and blocked shots resulting. Key passes in the fourth quarter led to several scoring opportunities for the Celtics who hung on for the win.

In semi-final action Monday, March 2, the Bullets defeated the Spurs 30-10 in the first game to move on to the finals. In the other semi-final, the Celtics topped the Hawks by a score of 22-17.

The recreational basketball program is open to students in grades four to eight who do not play for school teams. Practices or games were held twice a week. Each team was scheduled to play nine games before the playoffs.

