To the Editor:

The Bruce Fox Ice Rink has melted down to the point the ice-skating season has come to an end. I want to thank Elise Wilson, Pat Cummings, Robyn Beckner and New Balance Associates for opening the New Balance Warming Hut over the season so the public could borrow ice skates to use at the rink.

I would also like to thank Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School Freshmen Lily Brassley and Naomi Lefebore for helping with the after-school ice skate program.

We will now switch over to the Lovejoy Farm Sports Complex for the baseball, softball and T-ball season. If you have not signed your child up yet for the upcoming season please do so before March 31. Thank You,

Debra Partridge

Director

Norway Parks, Recreation & Cemeteries

