BETHEL — A discussion will be held on Monday, March 16 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Mahoosuc Land Trust with State Representatives Fran Head and Josanne Dolloff. They will discuss the Land for Maine’s Future program and a bill to fund LMF, LD 911, being considered at the State House in Augusta this winter.

Since 1987, the Land for Maine’s Future program has helped to permanently protect more than 600,000 acres of land in all 16 counties including farmland, coastline, and working waterfronts and forestlands. In Oxford County, LMF has helped protect Frenchman’s Hole, Coos Canyon, and the Mahoosuc Public Reserved Land.

Given the absence of LMF funding during most of the last decade, a $75 million bond will allow LMF to resume investing in Maine’s forestry, farming, fishing, and tourism industries. LD 911 also includes a $20 million bond for infrastructure upgrades to Maine State Park system, which has a $50 million maintenance backlog. Learn more about LD 911.

It is important that your state lawmakers hear from folks that live in their district before they vote. This event is open to the public. All are welcome.

« Previous

filed under: