I was very pleased to hear that my fellow Waterfordian, Ken Morse, is running for the Maine House of Representatives for District 71 (Norway, Sweden, Waterford, and West Paris). From his childhood and youth working in the family business, Morse Orchards, to his starting and running a successful business of his own, Grassroots Graphics, and helping organize the Norway Downtown Revitalization and FareShare Coop, and serving as director of Healthy Oxford Hills…it is clear how much he cares about our community, and how much time and energy he is willing to devote to it.

Ken is a good listener, and he understands what the people of our area want: to find decent jobs that pay enough to support a healthy family, to send their children to good schools, to conserve Maine’s natural beauty for all to enjoy. Our community will be very well represented when Ken Morse goes to Augusta.

Judy Green

Waterford

