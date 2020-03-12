LEWISTON – Anita (Beaudoin) Longley, 97, passed away on March 7, 2020 at The Woodlands in Lewiston. She was born on April 3, 1922, a daughter of the late Gaudias and Odelie (Poulin) Beaudoin. She married George B. Longley on Feb. 23, 1946.

She is survived by her daughter, Carol Ann Milliken and her husband Harry, and her son, Michael Longley. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Eric Milliken and his wife Wendy, Amy Brousseau and her husband Scott, Marlo Longley and David Longley; as well as her great-grandchildren, Hannah and Hunter Milliken and Evan and Riley Brousseau.

She was predeceased by her husband, George; her siblings; and her great-granddaughter, Haley Anita Brousseau.

The family wishes to express their sincere thanks to The Woodlands and Beacon Hospice along with their staffs for the care shown to Anita in the last days of her life.

Condolences and fond memories may be shared with her family at www.thefortingrouplewiston.com

Visiting hours will be held at Fortin\Lewiston on Sunday March 15, from 2 to 3 p.m. followed by a Liturgy of the Word service at 3 p.m. also at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Mt. Hope Cemetery in the spring.

Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services, 70 Horton St., Lewiston, 784-4584.

