AUBURN – On Wednesday March 5, 2020, James Young passed away at Clover Healthcare in Auburn at the age of 85.

James was born on June 16, 1934 in Auburn to the late Verena MacLean.

He graduated from ELHS in 1952 and went on to join the Navy. He served his country from 1952 to 1956 in Vietnam and Japan as a Radioman on an LST. Jim went to the University of Pittsburg to obtain both his bachelor and master’s degree in criminal psychology. He pursued his PhD at the University of Bowling Green in Ohio.

On Feb. 4, 1954 he married the late Esther Wertz of Johnstown, Pa. The raised their two children, Denise Leavitt, and Kurt Young. They were married for 44 years. Esther passed away in 1998.

Jim had a passion for reading, taking walks and history. He also loved to sail and be near the ocean. Jim and his family had a small farm in Danville that he loved. Raising goats, pigs, ducks and a Great Dane.

He was known for being a kind man, a thoughtful friend, having a true compassionate spirit, and a deep curiosity for people and conversation. Court Street Baptist Church was his place of worship. Jim served on the ELHS Alumni committee for the class of 1952.

James was preceded in death by his wife of three years Dolores Clarke-Young; his mother, Verena Maclean; and his brother, Raymond MacLean.

He is survived by his sister, Mary E. Bailey; his daughter, Denise and her husband Jeff Leavitt, son, Kurt Young; granddaughters, Christina Benedix and her husband Brock, and Rebecca Smith and her husband Trevor; great-grandchildren, Hannah and Jackson Smith. James is also survived by eight cousins; four nieces, nephews; and many dear friends.

Jim’s family are very grateful to the staff of Clover Healthcare and hospice care provided.

The services will be held privately by the family.

