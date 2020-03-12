GREENE – John F. Bell, 56, left his earthly life on March 7, 2020, in Greene.

John was born on Oct. 28, 1963 to Frank and Nancy (Thompson) Bell in Lewiston. He grew up in Greene, the third of six children. After graduating from Leavitt Area High School, he worked for Bell Construction, his family’s construction company.

On June 8, 1985 he married the former Claire Jean at Saints Peter and Paul Church in Lewiston. They moved to California to start their new life together. They raised three beautiful children there.

John was an avid body-builder, often working out with his friends in his basement gym and participated in a body building competition in Old Orchard Beach in the early 1980s.

As an accomplished carpenter, John enjoyed many woodworking projects for the home and ran a successful handyman business for a short period of time. He had these skills as a youngster as he once created a tree house behind his family home that became famous amongst his friends.

Later, John worked for many years as a civilian for the U.S. Navy on Naval Base Ventura County in Port Hueneme, Calif. on projects such as DeepFreeze and Desert Storm.

John was a unique and friendly soul who could strike up a conversation with anyone. To him, everyone was a friend and he saw the good in everyone. He had an infectious smile and the ability to make everyone around him laugh with his outrageous sense of humor and impressions of his favorite characters. He could entertain himself and everyone around him for hours on end.

Since he was young he was also a very talented artist who would spend hours drawing his favorite comic book heroes. He shared this gift with his friends, spending countless hours making life-like artwork that he not only decorated his room with but gifted to many of his loved ones.

John is predeceased by his parents, Frank and Nancy Bell; brother and sister-in-law, Butch and Kathy Bell, brother, Timothy Bell and his sister-in-law, Denise Jean who affectionately called him boss-in-law.

John is survived by his children, Richard, Luc and Renee Bell, all of Oxnard, Calif.; sisters, Cheryl (Philip Pollack) Bell of Powder Springs, Ga., Sandra (Dennis) Rose of Greene and Shannon (Dave) Cadman of Greene; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 12, at Chick-A-Dee restaurant in Lewiston from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

John, an all-around funny guy, who cared so much for his family, will be deeply missed by those who loved him.

