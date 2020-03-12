LIVERMORE – Patricia A. Pelletier ?Patty?, 62, of Livermore, passed away due to a medical condition at her home on March 7, 2020. Born in Lewiston on Feb. 8, 1958, the daughter of Robert and Anne Elizabeth (LeClair) Caouette Sr.

Patty was raised in Lewiston where she was a graduate of Lewiston High School, class of 1976. With the support of her husband, Dan, she returned to school and obtained her degree from the Central Maine Medical Center School of Nursing. Patty was a highly skilled emergency department RN for many years. Most recently, she was employed at Central Maine Internal Medicine and worked with a highly supportive and caring group of people.

Patty enjoyed crafting, photography, time at the beach and a good book. She was blessed to have many strong and enduring friendships.

Survivors include her lifelong partner and friend, Daniel Pelletier; son, Matthew Pelletier; brother, Robert Caouette Jr. and wife Mary, sister, Claire Billhimer and husband Skip; two wonderful grandchildren, Emma and Ethan; nieces, Jamie Caouette and Megan Emmi and nephew, Nik Caouette.

She was predeceased by her daughter, Michelle Pelletier.

Service will be Saturday, March 14, 2020, 1 p.m., Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul Lower Level, 122 Ash Street, Lewiston.

Condolences, donations, and a video tribute may be found online at www.albert-burpee.com. Arrangements by the Albert and Burpee Funeral Home.

Donations may be made in her memory to

The Store Next Door

@ Lewiston High School

Att: Jamie Caouette

156 East Ave.

Lewiston, ME 04240

or a charity of your choice

