Losing a home is a tragedy and pets in the home are often a casualty of that loss. Jeckyl (orange) and Hyde (tiger) lived together with their person for almost 11 years until the unthinkable happened.

These two beautiful felines are temporarily residing at Responsible Pet Care until they are placed into a new home. The shelter would like to have them adopted together because they are a bonded pair.

Jeckyl and Hyde are lovely cats that are outgoing, affectionate and low maintenance. The have lived with children and their caregivers have seen how interested they get when a child engages with them at the shelter.

If you have room in your heart for two cats, please consider adopting Jeckyl and Hyde. You won’t be disappointed.

Responsible Pet Care of Oxford Hills is a no-kill, non-profit shelter and adoption center for cats and dogs, and the holding area for stray dogs for 12 towns in Oxford County. The shelter is located at 9 Swallow Road in Paris. Anyone interested in adopting a pet from RPC can visit the shelter as follows: Monday and Tuesday closed; Wednesday and Thursday noon to 4 p.m.; Friday and Saturday noon to 5 p.m.; Sunday noon to 4 p.m. Most of the adoptable pets and the adoption application can be found online on the shelter’s website at www.responsiblepetcare.org. Responsible Pet Care operates a thrift shop called Pawsibilities. It is located at 132 Waterford Road in Norway, and is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations of clean, usable household items are accepted during shop hours. All the money raised at Pawsibilities supports RPC. For answers to questions about adopting or fostering a pet, or to make an inquiry about a lost animal, call RPC after noon at 743-8679.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: