Most skiers, especially members of Prime Time Ski Club, wear helmets which is good according to a study by trauma surgeons at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center who determined that helmeted skiers and boarders are less likely to suffer skull fractures, lacerations or cervical spine injuries. However, to make sure that your helmet is as effective as it can be, it’s a good idea to check it each season. Look for scratches on the exterior deep enough to fit your fingernail in, delamination between the plastic and foam, and any cracks to the interior foam. Most manufacturers suggest that helmets be replaced every five years because glues, resins and other materials used in helmet production can adversely affect liner materials as can hair oils, body fluids and cosmetics. Also, most helmets are designed for single impact use so if you have a major crash while wearing your helmet, you should replace it immediately.

With sales at local ski shops underway now is a good time to buy a new helmet. To make sure that the helmet fits properly try on a few different models by several manufacturers. Once in place the helmet should grab your head in such a way that rocking it around with your hands moves the skin on your forehead even before securing the chin strap. When secured, the chin strap should have a little slack to allow for breathing and talking. To get a helmet to fit securely you may need to adjust the foam padding and the circumference tension via wheels and internal straps. It’s also important that your googles fit with the helmet so bring goggles along when helmet shopping.

Sunday River’s 40 inches of snow in February set up some great March skiing although conditions have been a lot like a box of chocolates: you never know what you’re going to get. So if you want some company when searching out the best skiing of the day and are 50 years or older, we hope you will join club members weekdays at 10 a.m. at Peak Lodge.

