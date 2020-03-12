DEAR SUN SPOTS: The Woman’s Literary Union will be hosting the Prom Gown Giveaway on Saturday and Sunday, March 21 and 22, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Those who want to donate a dress should call me at 207-795-6134.

And please let me know how to let girls in Androscoggin County know about this opportunity.—Kathy, no town

ANSWER: Posting on Facebook and Instagram would certainly help spread the word. I love that you have this event and will share it with blogger friends. Lewiston Rocks and Better Together-Androscoggin County are both Facebook groups that would be beneficial to your cause.

Sun Spotters, please share this request and help this wonderful community nonprofit with its annual event at the Foss Mansion at 19 Elm St. in Auburn. For more information, go to www.womansliteraryunion.org

DEAR SUN SPOTS: The Annual Hartford Spring Fling Craft Fair will be held Saturday, April 4, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hartford Town Hall on Route 140. There will be a wide range of unique products, including lunches for sale, Rada knives and kitchen products, crafts, knits, honey, jam, maple syrup, natural skincare products and a newly added silent raffle.

Table rentals are $12 each. Text or call Vicky at 207-713-8944 or email [email protected]. This event is sponsored by Sophia’s House.—Vicky & Danielle, Hartford

ANSWER: Sun Spots is the perfect place to advertise your upcoming fundraising event if you have a need for donations, volunteers or have tables to rent to participants.

If you simply want to let readers know about an event and do not have any needs, write to [email protected]. We’ve got you covered.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I just finished reading my first daily Sun Journal online and we are so pleased that we made the change from paper delivery because it still reads like the paper version. Familiarity is important when making changes and it reads well and I don’t have to relearn something for once.

We opted for just the Sunday delivery of the print edition, which I think is going to be another stroke of genius (for whoever came up with the idea). The Sunday paper is a different event for us. An all-day, spread-it-around-the-house type of event. I am also pleased to be saving paper. Thank you, Brian & Deborah, no town

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I am a personal chef specializing in all dietary lifestyles. Diagnosed with celiac disease and lactose intolerance, I am prepared to cook a specialty Mediterranean and plant-based diet. I have been a chef in Manhattan and a personal chef in the Hamptons. I am also certified as a food and nutrition cooking teacher. Since moving to Maine eight months ago, I opened up my own dinner party business called “The Graceful Spoon.” I would love to help the reader who is inquiring about a chef to cook for them. Please let me know. —Ali, Monmouth

ANSWER: You seem like a gem with so much experience. Your best bet is to write to the person who made the request in the Feb. 20 Sun Spots. You can write to her at [email protected]. Her telephone number is 207-344-5935.

This column is for you, our readers. It is for your questions and comments. There are only two rules: You must write to the column and sign your name. We won’t use it if you ask us not to. Please include your phone number. Letters will not be returned or answered by mail, and telephone calls will not be accepted. Your letters will appear as quickly as space allows. Address them to Sun Spots, P.O. Box 4400, Lewiston, ME 04243-4400. Inquiries can also be emailed to [email protected].

