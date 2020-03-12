LOVELL — The Lovell Historical Society is offering a $2,500 summer internship to a qualified college student or recent high school graduate with matriculation plans for Fall of 2020. The internship is for eight weeks beginning June 16, although that date is flexible. Hours of work are Tuesday & Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and two Sunday events (approximately 7 hours each). The salary, paid on a semi monthly basis, will be payable on the Saturday following the completed two-week period and is subject to required withholdings. The selected candidate is required to complete the entire eight-week program including attendance at the two Sunday Historical Society events.

Applicants should be willing to: help organize the Society’s collection; learn the museum software program; assist with event planning; conduct research leading to the possibility of publishing an article in the quarterly newsletter; guide museum tours; assist with general office tasks.

The internship is available to college students or recent high school graduates with matriculation plans for Fall of 2020. Strong organizational skills, computer skills and an ability to work independently are preferred, as is a strong interest in history and working with the local community. Summer residents and local college students are encouraged to apply. Candidates must submit a cover letter and resume, with names of references. No phone calls please. All applications will be reviewed and selection made by committee within two weeks of the deadline. The application deadline is April 15, and candidates should mail or email their application to: Lovell Historical Society, P.O. Box 166, Lovell, ME 04051 or [email protected]

