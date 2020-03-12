WEST PARIS — Money for an on-duty firefighter five days a week, a highway worker and recreation programs was approved at the annual town meeting Saturday.

Voters authorized $109,260 for the Fire Department, which included funding a firefighter to be on duty from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, Town Manager Wade Rainey said.

Selectmen and the Budget Committee recommended $84,720, which was $24,540 less than what voters wanted.

The Fire Department budget last year was $95,810.

Voters also approved $14,950 for recreational programs and ball field maintenance, the same amount as selectmen and the Budget Committee. It was nearly $9,000 less than requested, Rainey said.

The Highway Department budget for the coming year is $389,960, which includes hiring a fourth person, likely sometime in May, Rainey said. He estimated the starting salary will be close to $15 per hour.

The town plans to advertise for the position, he said.

Voters raised $10,000 for repairs to library windows.

Selectman Dale Piirainen and Water District Trustee Clay Abbott were re-elected to three-year terms. They were unopposed.

Woodstock Town Manager Vern Maxfield moderated the meeting, which was attended by 52 residents, not including town officials, at Agnes Gray Elementary School.

