WOODSTOCK — Woodstock selectmen decided March 4 they will schedule a special town meeting sometime after this month’s annual town meeting to consider a moratorium on solar project developments, until an ordinance addressing the topic can be created.
The idea for a moratorium came up for discussion after a planned project off Felt Road was presented in January. Although that project was generally well received by those in attendance, some town officials said other future projects might have unforeseen problems and it would be good to have some regulations in place to guide the Planning Board in dealing with proposals.
Selectmen said proposing a moratorium for consideration at the March 30 annual town meeting would be too short a time frame, and they therefore decided to wait to write it and then hold another meeting.
In discussion on topics that will be taken up at the March 30 meeting, the board plans a warrant article that proposes relocating the smaller of the town’s two ballfields, currently located adjacent to Route 26, to the vacant lot behind the beach playground on Trail’s End Road. Moving the field would free up space for parking, making for a safer venue than exists now. Currently some cars park along Route 26. The warrant article would propose up to $20,000 for the project, with up to $10,000 coming from the Recreation Reserve account and $10,000 from the Spruce Mountain Tangible Fund.
Selectmen also discussed a request from the Bethel Area Chamber of Commerce for $1,000 to aid in marketing the region. While Selectman Shawn Coffin said he was fine with putting the request on the warrant, he wondered if the chamber might consider a more regional name, such as Mahoosuc Chamber of Commerce, to be more inclusive of area towns.
