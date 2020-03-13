Bottle drive

FARMINGTON — Saturday March 14, a Clynk Bottle Drive will be held at the Mallett School from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and people can drop off all returnables at Mallett, and we’ll bag them up. The Clynk truck will come at 12 to get them all. Anyone dropping off a bag or more can sign up for a drawing for: a Kindle, a new Mallett/Maine bicentennial t-shirt and a couple of other items.

Paint Night

FARMINGTON — Mallett School is hosting its first paint night! The event is hosted by Cre8tive events. Come and join us on March 16 from 6-8 p.m. For more info or register check out the Mallett PTA Facebook page or call 778-3529. We hope to see you there. Part of the proceeds benefit Mallett School.

FARMINGTON — Mallett School is selling tickets for a calendar raffle. Everyday for a month, March 20 – April 22, winner of the day will be drawn to receive a great prize. Our amazing local businesses and community members have donated great prizes. Prizes range from a white water rafting trip, pizzas, gift certificates, candy baskets, jewelry and much more. Tickets are $10 each or three for $25.00. All proceeds benefit Mallett School.

Historical Society

FARMINGTON — Monday, Mar. 23: Farmington Historical Society Meeting: THIS MONTH ONLY at Titcomb Ski Slope Lodge, 180 Ski Slope Rd., Farmington. 6 p.m. Pot Luck; 7 p.m. Program: “Early Views of Titcomb Ski Slope,” a vintage color-slide presentation by member Jane Woodman showing the making of Titcomb Ski Slope and the volunteers that helped. Everyone is invited.

Irish Night

PHILLIPS – On Saturday, March 14, at the Phillips Area Community Center (PACC) on Depot Street, the annual Luck O’ the Irish Night will feature “music that will set your feet to dancing,” with Dona Whittemore and Friends. Performing with Dona, a favorite hometown girl, will be Doug Mathieu, Zale Lochala, and Tim and Susie Lambert. The evening will kick off with a potluck supper starting at 5 p.m. Admission is $10 or $5 for those under 12 years of age. Bring a favorite dish to share and receive one free admission. Please call Winona Davenport at 639 – 4296 to let her know if you will be bringing something.

Supper

NEW SHARON —There will be a baked bean and casserole supper at the New Sharon United Methodist Church at 18 Starks Road on Saturday, March 28, 5 to 6:30 p.m. The menu will include baked beans, assorted casseroles, assorted salads, chop suey, cole slaw, hot rolls, and home made pies. The cost is $9 for adults and $3.50 for children under 12. Proceeds are used for current expenses and the premises are handicapped accessible. Takeouts are available.

Garden Club

FARMINGTON — Thinking about spring? Join the Mt Blue Area Garden Club for its first program of the 2020 season. We are please to welcome members and the public to gather to share gardening tips. We will also plan for future meeting topics. Come with your tips and ideas for topics and speakers. All are welcomed to come and share successful tips to get our gardens growing … something we have been dreaming about since our first snow fall. The group will meet on March 17 at Trinity United Methodist Church, Farmington Falls Road, Farmington at 12:30 p.m. for a social half hour, followed by the program at 1 p.m. All are asked to bring finger foods to share with the group. Tea and coffee will be provided.

Contra Dance

FARMINGTON — The Farmington Contra Dance will be held on Saturday, March 14, at the Farmington Grange, 124 Bridge St. The community/family dance will run from 6:30 to 7:30, $2 adults, $1 children, very easy dances for all ages, deduct admission from regular contra dance if you stay. Sit-in musicians are welcome. 7:30-8 p.m., snacks and treats potluck, bring finger food for in between dances snacking. The contra dance will run from 8 to 10 p.m. or so, and will feature Bien Sur (Elaine Malkin and Gail Lipfert) with calling by Cynthia Phinney and Hank Washburn. $6 admission/$5 student/$15 family max. FMI: 491-9928.

Cribbage tourney

JAY — The Spruce Mountain Outdoor Club is hosting a fundraiser cribbage tournament on Thursday, March 19, from 6-9 p.m. It will be held in the high school cafeteria. $10/person and $1 for high hand. Free popcorn. Everyone is welcome to participate. To preregister or for information please contact Kerry Brenner. email: [email protected] or 897-4336 ext. 418

Homemakers

CHESTERVILLE — The North Chesterville Extension Homemakers will be meeting on Tuesday, March 24th at 6:30 p.m. in the Chesterville Town Office, 409 Dutch Gap Road. We will be “Making Easter Cards for Nursing Homes”. All meetings are free and the public is cordially invited to attend. FMI leave a message at 778-3156.

Breakfast

LIVERMORE — Journey into the past for a taste of history. Experience a late winter ritual done the old-fashioned way at Norlands, Maine’s premier living history museum, in Livermore. In celebration of Maine Maple Sunday on March 22, 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. the Norlands will be serving up delicious homemade pancakes with sausage drizzled in Norlands’ own maple syrup. Dining takes place in the historic farmer’s cottage and original 1867 Washburn family kitchen. Sap boiling demonstrations will take place in the Sap House. The only charge is $5 – $7 for breakfast. It is free admission to the schoolhouse and sap house. No reservations are necessary. FMI: call 207-897-4366, email [email protected], or visit www.norlands.org.

VFW

JAY — Frank L Mitchell VFW Post 3335, 64 Jewell St. in Jay is now open to the public Some of the events happening this month are: Kareoke with Debbie Marquis, 6 to 9:30 p.m. on Thursdays, March 19, March 26 and April 2.

March 20, Haddock fish fry and open mic with Pat Libby 5-10 p.m. Supper cost $10

March 27 Scalloped potatoes and ham, music with Shiloh Creek 5-10 p.m. Supper cost $9. For more information email [email protected] or call 207-897-5112

