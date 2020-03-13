CARRABASSETT VALLEY PUBLIC LIBRARY

The Wine & Cheese Reception for artist Morgain Bailey scheduled for today: Friday, March 13, has been canceled. We hope to reschedule by the end of April. Call ahead (237-3535) in the coming weeks as programs may or may not be held depending on the developing guidelines regarding the COVID-19 situation in the state of Maine.

FARMINGTON ROTARY PRICE IS RIGHT

Due to health concerns, and venue availability, the Farmington Rotary Price is Right fundraiser has been postponed until this fall. The event was scheduled to take place on March 28 at Mt. Blue campus.

FAYETTE CENTRAL SCHOOL

Fayette Central School is closed to all activities coming in from outside. Kids’ Club, the afterschool program will continue.

FAYETTE UNDERWOOD MEMORIAL LIBRARY

Pat McGowan’s talk scheduled for Sunday, March 15, at 2 p.m. at Underwood Memorial Library in Fayette is canceled.

FRANKLIN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL CONFERENCE ROOMS

Franklin Memorial Hospital is temporarily suspending the use of its conference rooms to outside groups such as self-help groups and classes, effective Saturday, March 14, in the wake of concerns over the respiratory illness coronavirus/COVID-19 inching its way into the state.

“This suspension is being done out of an abundance of caution,” said Rebecca Wood, chief nursing officer. “We apologize for any inconvenience this causes, but our primary focus is to keep our patients and staff safe.”

Anyone with questions may call Jennifer Stevens in the education department at 779-2381.

To learn more about coronavirus/COVID-19 visit https://mainehealth.org/healthy-communities/coronavirus

VIENNA

The Chili/Chowda Sunday supper scheduled for Sunday, March 15, in Vienna is canceled.

