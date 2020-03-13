SCHOOLS

Auburn School Department cancels classes Monday

The district has moved the teacher workshop day that had been scheduled for Friday, March 20, forward to Monday, March 16, to allow the staff to discuss whether to close schools. And, if a decision is made to do that, what plans would have to be implemented for students and staff.

Students will not go to school Monday.

Lewiston to close schools Thursday to practice closure measures

Lewiston school officials said Friday they plan to excuse students from classes next Thursday so teachers and staff can get a taste of what a full school closure would be like. Students are already scheduled to be off Friday, which will mean a four-day weekend for students.

The school system is also taking other measures to reduce the risk of infection to students and staff, including postponing parent-teacher conferences and all spring sports activities – including practices, matches and games — which have been postponed until April 27.

School-sponsored after-school programming will still take place, according to a memo from Superintendent Todd Finn.

Finn said there are two verified sources for accurate and current information about the school system related to the COVID-19 virus: the School Department’s official website at lewistonpublicschools.org and its social media pages on Facebook and Twitter.

RSU 73 canceling community, school events

Effective from Monday, March 16, until at least March 31, all school events that bring the community into schools are canceled.

Superintendent Scott Albert said that includes games, drama performances, PTO events, chorus/band concerts, awards banquets, etc. School assemblies will not take place. This includes all performances. School dances are canceled. All non-essential meetings involving the community are suspended.

There will be no international or out-of-state trips. There will be no field trips at this time. All outside leagues, practices, pickup games or any other groups that use the RSU 73 facilities will not be allowed.

Individual Education Programs and school board meetings will continue.

RSU 73 includes Spruce Mountain Primary School in Livermore and Spruce Mountain elementary, middle and high schools in Jay.

Albert said plans for the month of April would be re-evaluated later this month.

Fayette Central School closed to outside activities

Officials announced that Fayette Central School is now closed to all activities coming in from outside the school. Kids’ Club, the after-school program will continue.

RSU 9 issues attendance and use guidelines

Starting Friday, RSU 9 in Farmington has taken the following precautions:

Suspended use of RSU 9 facilities by outside organizations through March 31.

Canceled all large events that bring the community into schools, for example, plays, chorus/band concerts, family literacy nights.

Canceled parent meeting for spring sports, winter sports banquets, and all school dances.

Reviewing all local and in-state field trips on a case-by-case basis.

Suspended all out-of-state trips through March 31.

Continuing all academic programming, including after school programs and adult education classes.

Volunteers and presenters will be allowed in individual classrooms.

Staff will work at the building level on March 20 to prepare for virtual or off-site learning opportunities, should the district decide to close schools.

The spring sports schedule will be delayed until April 27.

Strategic meetings have been postponed until May 4 and May 7.

The district will post updates on its Facebook page as well as the district’s PowerAnnounce to continue providing information to parents and staff.

SAD 17 suspends all school-related events and trips

SAD 17 Superintendent Richard Colpitts said Friday that effective immediately all school-related activities have been canceled pending further notice.

Colpitts expects the district’s regularly scheduled board of directors meeting for Monday, March]. 16, to be held at its headquarters in Paris. SAD 17 towns are Harrison, Hebron, Norway, Otisfield, Oxford, Paris, Waterford and West Paris.

Junior high school wrestling season is canceled effective immediately. All spring sporting events through April 27 have been postponed. Middle school athletic practice and games are also postponed until further notice.

SAD 17 is limiting all school-related travel over the next 30 days. District-planned and board-approved trips to out-of-state colleges, excursions and historic sites are canceled immediately. Planned school-sponsored trips to Spain, France, Boston and New York have been canceled. Trips awaiting board approval are tabled until the travel restriction is lifted. Travel within the state will be approved on a case-by-case basis.

“We remain hopeful schools will be able to remain open and serving students during this period,” Colpitts said. “However, it is important for parents to prepare now for a possible prolonged school closing. Our administration is consulting with the Department of Education and Maine CDC to develop and evaluate viable options in the event that schools must be closed.”

EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT

Beethoven’s 9th Symphony ‘Ode to Joy’ concert at the Basilica canceled

The organizers of a concert to honor Beethoven’s 250th birthday at the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Lewiston scheduled for March 29 have canceled the concert. The concert was a collaboration of local musicians representing two orchestras, five choirs, four soloists and two conductors, led by the Maine Music Society and Bates College.

Organizers are offering two options to those who have already bought tickets:

Consider the tickets as a tax-deductible donation helping the nonprofit organization involved.

Request a refund: Contact the business office at 333-3386 or email at [email protected] by March 27th.

Public Theatre cancels upcoming performances

All performances of “I and You,” which was scheduled to kick off this weekend, have been canceled by The Public Theatre of Lewiston.

Theater officials issued a statement saying patrons who have already purchased tickets to the performance will be contacted directly by theater staff “in the coming days with specific information regarding your purchase. You are welcome to exchange your ticket(s) for a future performance at The Public Theatre, donate the cost of your ticket(s) to help support our artists and team during this difficult time, or receive a refund for your purchase.”

Theater staff can be reached at [email protected]

Kora Shrine Circus appearance canceled

Kora Shriners, in Lewiston, announced the cancellation of its 2020 Kora Shrine Circus, which was scheduled for April.

While the circus is one of the main fundraising events for Kora Shriners, leaders said they were optimistic that other fundraising events and donations will help blunt the impact.

Lewiston’s Androscoggin Bank Colisee and the Augusta Civic Center were set to host the circus in April. Refunds for tickets purchased through their box offices may be sought from their offices.

Community Little Theatre cancels upcoming show

Community Little Theatre in Auburn has canceled all performances of “The Drowsy Chaperone.” Officials said they are not yet sure if the show will move to another slot in the upcoming season.

Theater staff will contact season subscription and ticket holders in the coming days about tickets purchased for the show. Options include donating the tickets as a tax-deductible donation, exchanging the tickets for a future show, for season ticket subscribers adding the tickets to an existing season ticket order for a forthcoming show, or requesting a refund.

The box office can be contacted at [email protected] or at 207-783-0958 by April 16, 2020.

Gendron Franco Center rescheduling, canceling upcoming events

The Gendron Franco Center administration and staff have made a decision to reschedule the following events:

The Josee Vachon Concert scheduled for March 18 rescheduled to Jun 10.

The 4th Annual Comedy Invitational scheduled for March 20 rescheduled to June 19.

Skosh: Celebration of the Music of Prince scheduled for April 18 rescheduled to June 20.

The Medieval Feast scheduled for March 27/28 rescheduled to July 24/25.

The following have been canceled: La Rencontre (March 19 ); Scottish Fiddle Orchestra (April 1); La Rencontre (April 9 ); the Piano Concert with David Fung (April 17) and the Adult Prom (April 11).

Center officials are asking people not to visit the center in person at this time regarding tickets, but to contact the center by phone at (1-207-689-2000) or e-mail to [email protected] with any questions or concerns.

CITIES AND TOWNS

Lewiston cancels rec programs, tax prep will remain available

Effective immediately, all nonessential meetings and events planned for city facilities are canceled for an initial 30-day period. The city’s Recreation Division programs and Senior Center at the Lewiston Armory will be closed for the next two weeks. These closures will be re-evaluated at the expiration of that time.

Closures extend to all Lewiston Public Library programming for March and April, including the use of library meeting and study rooms.

The LA CA$H Coalition, headquartered at the armory, is closed for at least the next two weeks, with one exception. Free tax preparation appointments will take place March 14 at the AARP tax site at Sacred Heart Church, 8 Sacred Heart Place, in Auburn.

If you need to do business at City Hall, services will still be offered, but, when possible, the city urges residents to do their business at a distance by mail, by phone at 207-513-3000 or online.

The city has canceled all nonessential employee travel for the next 30 days.

City administrators and staff plan to participate in weekly statewide online briefings with the Maine CDC, and Mayor Mark Cayer, City Council President Michel Lajoie and Fire Chief Brian Stockdale will meet weekly with local hospital and health care leaders.

Municipal updates will be posted on www.lewistonmaine.gov, on Facebook, and @LewistonMeGov.

Poland cancels town events, meetings, inter-library loans

Town officials have adopted new policies and guidance for use and access of town facilities as safeguard measures. They are:

All recreation department events and activities are canceled, including practices.

All library events and activities are canceled.

All scheduled rentals for the library and Town Hall are canceled.

All nonessential Poland employee travel is canceled.

All inter-library loans are suspended.

All town board and committee meetings are canceled, including next week’s Board of Selectpersons meeting. This includes the Planning Board, Library Trustees, CEDC, Board of Appeals, Trails Committee, Conservation, Historical, Senior Group and any ad-hoc committees. At this time, elections and the annual town meeting will still be held as planned.

