DEAR SUN SPOTS: I have two walkers and one commode I wish to donate, but don’t know of any organization that accepts these items. Would you please look in your Rolodex and let me know?

— No name, Lewiston

ANSWER: Contact SeniorsPlus at 8 Falcon Road in Lewiston (795-4010). They should be able to refer you. Both Goodwill and the Salvation Army take these items as does Spurwink AllTech in Portland (535-2017). The website is (https://spurwinkalltech.org/inventory/durable-medical-equipment/).

DEAR SUN SPOTS: The Poland Spring Preservation Society will host its Heritage Classic Golf Tournament on Tuesday, June 9. The society is charged with maintaining two historic buildings on the grounds of the Poland Spring Resort, the Maine State Building and All Souls Chapel.

In keeping with the theme of the tournament, there are two holes where participants are required to use old-style, hickory-shafted golf clubs. We would like to add these clubs to our collection. If you have any you could donate we would appreciate having them.

This is a fun tournament held at the Poland Spring Golf Course. If you would like to participate, make a cash donation, or have a business that would like to give a certificate for our raffle, please contact us. You can call the society at 998-4142, or email us at [email protected]. Please visit our website at www.polandspringmuseums.org for more information and events.

— Laura, no town

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Great memories came to mind when I read the Feb. 28 Sun Spots regarding Sim’s Restaurant. Sim’s was across the street from the Rollerdome, where Dunkin’ is now. My father worked at Andy’s Baked Beans at night, and my brother and I recently reminisced about him coming home late with lobster rolls, but only if he received good tips that evening!

After he passed away in 1963, my mother and I went to Sim’s on Minot Avenue every Friday for a special treat. In 1969, my husband and I began to treat ourselves to the wonderful onion rings. At that time, they still had car hops. These are all great memories!

If anyone has the batter recipe for the onion rings, I’m sure folks would love to have it so we could take a stroll back in time and duplicate the onion rings at home. Sim’s, thanks for the memories!

— Rose, Poland

ANSWER: If anyone has that recipe, please share!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: On Valentine’s Day, a friend and I were having lunch around 11:30 a.m. at Longhorn’s in Auburn. After we had finished our meal the waitress told us that it had been paid for by a gentleman who had just left. I never got the chance to thank him and tell him how much it meant to me because I had lost my husband a few years back on Valentine’s Day and he would have been having lunch with me there. I so much longed to be with him there on that day. To this gentleman, I thank you for putting happiness back in my heart on Valentine’s Day. I will forward your kindness and my God bless you.

— No name, no town

ANSWER: This brought tears to my eyes. And yes, I’m convinced there are angels in L-A.

This column is for you, our readers. It is for your questions and comments. There are only two rules: You must write to the column and sign your name. We won’t use it if you ask us not to. Please include your phone number. Letters will not be returned or answered by mail, and telephone calls will not be accepted. Your letters will appear as quickly as space allows. Address them to Sun Spots, P.O. Box 4400, Lewiston, ME 04243-4400. Inquiries can also be emailed to [email protected].

« Previous

filed under: