Portland-based Wex Inc. is “strongly encouraging all employees globally to work from home if they are able,” with the goal of lowering the probability of spreading the coronavirus, the company said Friday in a statement to the Portland Press Herald.

Wex, a fast-growing payment technology firm with about 1,500 employees in Greater Portland and 4,700 worldwide, said the transition to working from home already has started with the goal of having employees fully transitioned to remote work by March 20.

“First and foremost, the health and well-being of each and every one of our employees remains top of mind and our highest priority,” the statement reads. “We also will continue to give the best service and support to our customers and partners.”

Nationally, a number of large employers have announced temporary policies of allowing as many workers as possible to work from home to prevent the spread of coronavirus, including Google LLC, Ford Motor Co. and General Motors Co.

