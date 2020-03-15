LEWISTON — Lewiston Public Schools announced in a letter sent to parents on Sunday morning from superintendent Todd Finn that due to the COVID-19 pandemic they will be postponing all classes and school activities beginning Monday, March 16th. This includes the use of all athletic fields and facilities affiliated with Lewiston Public Schools. All school buildings will remain closed until April 6th, when a well-communicated re-entry plan will be enacted.

Please see the latest message from Superintendent Finn to the Lewiston Public Schools community below.https://t.co/YvAv8mmiuo — LewistonSchools (@SchoolsLewiston) March 15, 2020

The letter went on to say that the school dept. will share the re-entry plan in the coming weeks as more information becomes available.

The Dingley Building will be closed to the public during this period. School Committee meetings can be viewed online, and the school committee is working on a means to allow for public comment to be shared remotely. Outside guests will not be allowed into chambers until further notice.

The Lewiston Public Library posted to their Facebook page on Sunday that they will be closing beginning Monday, March 16 and remain closed until April 6.

This story will be updated.

