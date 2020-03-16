FARMINGTON — County emergency management agencies in Franklin, Androscoggin and Oxford counties have been busy for the past few weeks preparing information, working with partners and making plans in preparation for the COVID-19 virus outbreak.

“We are meeting, meeting and meeting,” Tim Hardy, director of Franklin County EMA, speaking on behalf of Franklin County.

His department is helping facilitate meetings and planning, pretty much 24/7, he said.

“As fast as things are changing its a challenge to keep up,” Hardy said.

In Oxford County, EMA Director Allyson Hill said her department has been pushing out information on the coronavirus to municipalities, first responders and others for a little over three weeks. They have put together information plans for the operation of towns, not only for town offices, but for other departments to ensure they have the planning information they need to make the best decisions, she said.

As new information comes in, they send it out, she said.

The EMA department began working with Oxford County administration over two weeks ago to create a plan for the county building and staff.

Androscoggin County EMA Director Angela Molina said her department is working with partners within the community for resource requests, and focusing on directing the public to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, the Maine CDC for accurate information and guidance, as well as, promoting 211 Maine for general questions related to COVID-19.

Links for information on the coronavirus and resources can be found on county EMA websites are:

Franklin County EMA, www.franklincountyema.org/db/;

Androscoggin County EMA, www.androscoggincountymaine.gov/EMA/EMA.htm; and

Oxford County EMA, www.oxfordcountyema.org.

