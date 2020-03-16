BASEBALL

The Portland Sea Dogs hired Emma Tiedemann as the team’s director of broadcasting to replace longtime radio broadcaster Mike Antonellis, who has joined the Pawtucket Red Sox broadcast team.

Tiedemann becomes the fifth lead broadcaster in the 27-year history of the Sea Dogs. She spent the previous two seasons as the director of broadcasting and media relations for the Lexington Legends, the South Atlantic League affiliate for the Kansas City Royals. She also served as the voice of the Morehead State University women’s basketball team on ESPN+ and radio.

Tiedemann has also broadcast games for the St. Paul Saints, an independent baseball team, and the Medford Rogues, a collegiate summer league team.

TRIPLE-A: The new ballpark for the Boston Red Sox Triple-A affiliate reached a milestone Monday in the midst of a nationwide sports shutdown.

The first steel beams are in the ground for Polar Park in Worcester, which will house the Worcester Red Sox starting in 2021. The pillars mark what will eventually be the third base edge of the new ballpark.

Despite the delay of the 2020 major and minor league seasons because of the coronavirus pandemic — along with shutdowns in most other aspects of society – the ballpark remains on schedule to be ready in time for next April’s Opening Day, team spokesman Bill Wanless said.

COLLEGES

FOOTBALL: Brown promoted Heather Marini to quarterbacks coach, making her the first female position coach in Division I football.

A native of Australia, Marini spent last season as the team’s offensive quality control assistant coach. She is the third woman on the staff in the last three years under head coach James Perry.

GOLF

CLUB CLOSING: Augusta National first postponed the Masters. Now the home of the Masters is closing its club.

Golf Digest obtained a letter from Chairman Fred Ridley to Augusta National members that says the club will close by the end of the week because of increasing concerns over the new coronavirus and how it might affect the staff.

The club would confirm only that a memo had been sent.

“Beginning today, we are taking the necessary steps to curtail our operations so, by the end of this week, the Club will be closed until further notice,” Ridley said in the memo obtained by Golf Digest.

