LEWISTON — Cribbage results for the Lewiston Senior Cribbage League for the week of March 12 are: First, Linda Williams and Terry Parent; second, Robert Oliver and Charlie Ware; third, Mickie Farnum and Dorina Martin; fourth, Roland Bosse and Dwight Webb; and fifth, Chanel Leblanc and Cecilia Treworgy.

For more information, call Roger Labbe at 207-212-9253.

Lifetree explores how to capitalize on turning points

LEWISTON — How to make the most of life’s transitions will be discussed at Lifetree Cafe at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at 1919 Lisbon Road. An ice cream social will be held at 6 p.m.

The program, titled “Reboot Your Life: The Art of Turning Your Life Around,” features a filmed interview with Vinh Chung, a Vietnamese immigrant and author of “Where the Wind Leads.” After their empire of rice mills in Vietnam was confiscated by a communist regime, Chung’s family made a risky decision to leave the country in search of a better life.

Chung visited Vietnam 20 years after his parents’ departure and shared his experiences with Lifetree during the filmed interview.

Admission to the 60-minute event is free. Questions about Lifetree may be directed to Travis Burleigh at 207-783-3316 or [email protected].

Musicians to perform Christian musical program

WEST PARIS — The West Paris Baptist Church will join a group of area Christian Musicians to host a smorgasbord of Christian music at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at the West Paris Baptist Church.

The list of featured artists will include, but not be limited to, Ben Conant, Paige Harthone, Cathy Hoy, Thelma Kilbreth, Melanie Lafrinea, Arnald Leach and Mary Standard, Charlie Maddaus and John and Patty Yates (Hearts in Tune).

Admission is free but there will be a free will offering to benefit Operation Christmas Child.

Annual WLU Gown Giveaway March 21-22

AUBURN — The seventh annual Fairy Godmother Gown Giveaway will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, and Sunday, March 21 and 22, at the Foss Mansion, 19 Elm St.

Sponsored by the Woman’s Literary Union, the donated gowns help girls find the perfect gown for the perfect evening. For more information or to donate an extra gowns, call 207-795-6134.

For more information, check womansliteraryunion.org.

West Paris church offering special presentation on the Holocaust

WEST PARIS — The First Universalist Church of West Paris will offer a special worship service at 9 a.m. Sunday, March 22, with Marcel Polak, who will present “Resistance to the Holocaust: Rescuers, Presentation.” Refreshments will follow.

He will talk about the individual and group rescue of thousands of Jews and other minorities, while millions were murdered during the Holocaust. He will weave his parents’ personal family history of death and survival during the Holocaust with broader historical information about the causes and incremental persecution that led to crimes against humanity and genocide. His focus will be not only on who rescued but the often complex factors, especially for groups, that compelled people to risk their lives to save strangers.

‘Essentials of College Planning’ workshops slated

WILTON — The Maine Educational Opportunity Center will host free workshops, “Essentials of College Planning,” for adults 19 and at the following locations:

Spruce Mt. Adult Education, RSU 73, 9 Cedar St., Jay , at 9 a.m. Monday, March 23.

Wilton Career Center, 865 U.S. Rte. 2E, at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 25.

Lewiston-UMA, 51 Westminster St., at 9 and 11 a.m. Friday, March 27.

SAD 52 Adult & Community Education, 486 Turner Center Road, Turner, at 6 p.m. Tuesday,

March 31.

To register or for more information, call 1-800-281-3703 or visit http://meoc.maine.edu.

Scholarships available for musicians

ELLSWORTH — Musicians between the ages of 12 and 30 who reside in Franklin or Somerset County and wish to pursue instruction or musical development on their chosen instrument(s) are invited to apply to the Uncle Al Fund at the Maine Community Foundation.

The Uncle Al Fund supports eligible musicians seeking to expand their understanding of, and skill level on, their chosen instrument(s) through enrollment in a valid program or with approved individual instructors. Preference will be given to musicians who play acoustic instruments, including “voice.”

The deadline for applications is April 1. Information and application are available at www.mainecf.org in the scholarship section under Franklin County and Somerset County and aspirational, non-traditional, and camp scholarships.

The fund honors Alexander Sheeran (1938-2014), a musician who lived and played in the Carrabassett Valley for nearly 50 years.

