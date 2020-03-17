FARMINGTON — Two Franklin County commissioners voted Tuesday to sign a three-year contract with dispatchers that gives them a $1 an hour wage increase for the first year, county Clerk Julie Magoon said after the meeting.

Commission Chairman Terry Brann of Wilton and Commissioner Charles Webster of Farmington signed the contract. Commissioner Clyde Barker stayed away from the meeting for health reasons, Magoon said.

The contract is effective from July 1, 2019, to June 30, 2022.

Dispatchers will receive a 3% wage increase for each of the following years, she said.

“We did get the new accrual plan we wanted,” Magoon said.

That means dispatchers will need to use vacation each year and not carry it over from one year to the next, she said.

Another part is that sick leave is no longer being vested.

It will save the county money, she said.

The pact also allows for dispatch supervisors to take disciplinary actions with the approval of the manager of the Regional Communications Center.

In other business, commissioners approved closing county buildings and offices, including the county courthouse and District Attorney’s Office to the public until further notice, Magoon said. Staff will still be working.

K-9 Justice is being retired, handler Lt. David Rackliffe said after the meeting. He is nearly 10 years old. Justice will stay with him. Rackliffe who owns Van Woden K-9 German Shepherd kennel in Weld, donated another police dog, Rebel, to the county.

Rackliffe has been working with Rebel who has already been certified in narcotics detection and is halfway through his patrol training, he said.

Commissioners also approved the purchase of mobile modems for the mobile data terminals in each cruiser. The modems will be paid by a federal grant of about $15,500 through the Operation Stonegarden Grant Program, Rackliffe said.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security program investment funds are used to help protect the country’s borders.

« Previous

filed under: