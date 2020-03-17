NEW GLOUCESTER — Town officials announced the following municipal buildings closed to the public effective Tuesday, March 17, at noon through April 1.

Town Hall: Closed to the public; staff on duty

For vehicle re-registrations use the state’s Rapid Renewal service at https://www.maine.gov/online/bmv/rapid-renewal/.

For new vehicle registrations and titling call the counter staff at 926-4126, ext. 1, for an appointment.

For property tax payments, go to www.newgloucester.com. Mailed or checks may be placed in the mail drop box Town Hall front door. Those intending to pay with cash will need to obtain a bank check or money order.

For building permits, applications are available online at www.newgloucester.com. They can be emailed or deposited in the mail drop box Town Hall front door. To coordinate permit issuance please call or email the code enforcement officer.

For fishing and hunting licenses, go to https://moses.informe.org/.

For all other business, staff is available by telephone, email, and regular mail.

Library: Closed to the public; staff on duty

The library plans to extend checkout dates. It will provide information on its website regarding availability of online books and audio books. Go to www.newgloucesterlibrary.org and click the Catalog link.

Wi-Fi is available from the parking lot using password NGPLibrary.

All events and regular programming are canceled.

Fire and Rescue building: Closed to the public; staff on duty

Emergency services is available by calling 911.

Burn permits are available free online from www.wardensreport.com.

The facility will continue to be open for essential member training and coordination activities.

Wi-Fi is available from the Fire and Rescue Department parking lot. A password is not needed.

Transfer station: It will remain open regular hours with staff on duty. However, it will only be accepting household trash, metal for the metal pile, and wood and brush for the burn pile. The transfer station will not be accepting recycling or bulky waste. Residents are encouraged to bring trash throughout the week, rather than waiting for Saturday to help reduce the number of residents onsite at one time.

Community building/Parks and Recreation: Closed to the public; staff on duty.

While all programming is canceled, residents can check the website periodically for resources and updates www.ngrecreation.com.

Public Works building: Closed to the public; staff on duty.

Town meetings: All committee meetings, except the Board of Selectmen, and regular town community programming and events have been canceled until April 1. Please remember that the CDC is recommending that public gatherings that include the elderly or others at risk should be limited to 10 or less, while maintaining social distancing of 6 feet.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: