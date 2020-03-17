WEST FORKS – Harold “Dee” Hobart, 64, passed away on March 10, 2020, at his home with his family by his side after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born on Oct. 16, 1955, to Harold A. Hobart and Cynthia R. Denham. He was raised in Bowdoinham with his two younger sisters.In 1983, he married best friend and love of his life, Linda Marquis. They lived in Lisbon until they moved to the West Forks, a place they loved, in 2005.Hobart worked in construction his entire life. He retired from Sargent in 2015. His dedication, strong work ethic, and wisdom were his trademarks. He was considered a mentor by many.He enjoyed fishing, snowmobiling, gardening, playing pool, listening to music, and spending time with family, friends and his fur babies.Hobart was a great story teller. All who met him knew he was one of a kind. Hobart is survived by his wife, Linda, daughter, Denise Hobart, sister, Joan Hobart, four grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family. Dee was predeceased by his parents; stepfather, Raymond Young; and his sister, Jeanne Emery.In the words of the one and only Hobart, “Keep Smiling.” A celebration of life will be held at a later time. Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.Donations can be made to The American Cancer Society,American Cancer Society, New England Division,One Bowdoin Mill Island,Suite 300,Topsham, ME 04086-1240