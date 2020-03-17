MEXICO – Julie C. Chiasson, 86, of Harlow Hill Road, in Mexico, passed away surrounded by her loving family on March 13, 2020, from injuries sustained in a fall.She was born in In Rumford, Maine on Aug. 19, 1933, the daughter of Peter and Macie (Bennett) Turbide.Julie was educated in Rumford Schools and was a graduate of Stephens High School class of 1951.She worked at a young age as a candy striper at Rumford Community Hospital.She married Albert “Abbie” Chiasson on Feb. 13, 1952. He passed away on April 2, 1988.Julie was employed for over 30 years in the meat department at Hannaford.She was a communicant of St. Theresa’s Church in Mexico.She was a member of the Rumford Hospital Auxiliary and the Mexico Historical Society.Julie was known for her homemade candy especially her fudge and needhams. She was a giver, always willing to lend a hand. Her personality was one of a kind, forever joyful with a beautiful sense of humor. She will be missed tremendously by all that knew her.She is survived by her daughter, Gail Dorr and husband, James, of Mexico; two sisters, Priscilla Breau of Mexico and Nora Villard of P.E.I; a brother, Maurice “Butch” Turbide and wife, Marilyn, of Arizona; two grandaughters, Erica Marshall and husband, Michael, of Norway and Ashley Dorr of Mexico; five great-grandchildren, Timothy Haas, Abigail “Abbie” Haas, Joshua Haas, Morgan Carter and Lilith Butterfield.She was predeceased by her parents, husband, Abbie Chiasson, three infant sons, a sister, Yvonne Campbell and a brother, Phillip Turbide.You are invited to share your thoughts, condolences and fond memories with the family by visiting their guestbook at www.sgthibaultfuneralhome.com.There will be no visiting hours. A Mass Of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m.AM Wednesday at Parish Of The Holy Savior, 126 Maine Ave. Rumford. Spring Interment will be in St. John Cemetery.Arrangements are under the care and guidance of S.G. Thibault Funeral Home & Life Celebration Center 250 Penobscot St. Rumford ME 04276. 364-4366 www.sgthibaultfuneralhome.comIn lieu of flowers contributions in Julie’s memory may be made to Rumford Hospital Auxiliary c/o Barbara Belanger420 Franklin St.Rumford, ME 04276 orMexico Historical Society3 Oxford St.Mexico, ME 04257