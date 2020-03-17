RANGELEY — Rangeley Lake Regional School began daily delivery of food and services Tuesday to students while school is closed through March 27.

On weekdays, until further notice, a bus will stop at the following locations to deliver breakfasts and lunches.

Magalloway Town Office: 9:30-9:50 a.m.

Oquossoc tennis court 10:50-11:15 a.m.

Rangeley Town Office 11:30-11:50 a.m.

Sandy River Town Office noon-12:20 p.m.

Families are asked to contact the school at 864-3311 or by email at [email protected] as soon as possible if they would like meals delivered so an adequate amount can be prepared.

Requests can be placed ahead of time for the duration of the shutdown or on a daily basis. For daily requests, please contact the school by 2:30 p.m. the day before, if at all possible. Requests for the following day can also be made to those delivering meals.

In addition to meals, parents and students will have the opportunity to speak with school nurse Lindsey Savage, or social worker Holly Haagan for any health or social service issues during delivery times.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: