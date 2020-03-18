LISBON — Town officials are making the following adjustments to municipal operations in light of the coronavirus:

— The Lisbon Parks and Recreation Department MTM Center, including all preschool and after-school programming, will be closed for two weeks, beginning March 16 through at March 31.

— LACO Food Pantry will be open on Wednesdays from 4:30 to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 7:30 to 10 a.m. The volunteers will have generic boxes put together for the clients, available at the outside door of the MTM building. Until further notice the MTM is not allowing any unnecessary personnel into the building.

— The Lisbon Public Library will be closed to customers for two weeks, beginning March 16 through March 31. Many services, resources and materials will continue to be available online. The Lisbon Library Department page is available at our website, www.lisbonme.org/library. There is a link to “Download e-books or mp3 audio books” at this site. Children’s books and puzzles have been set outside the door of the library downtown to help our customers through this time.

— Lisbon Town Office will be closed to customers for two weeks, beginning, March 18 through March 31. Many town services are still being provided. Staff will continue to report to offices, and handle inquiries via mail, telephone and e-mail. Many online services are available to assist with licensing, permitting, vital record requests, online payments and more. Online services can be accessed by visiting www.lisbonme.org/home/news/online-services-available.

— To assist customers who are unable to access online services, vital record requests, liquor and victualer’s applications, and building permits will be provided through regular mail. Call the Town Office at 207-353-3000. These documents can be completed and submitted via mail or in the drop-box at Town Office.

— Residents may call the Town Office to receive service and make payments via phone. The town will be extending interest dates to help our residents. All sewer bills due April 1, May 1, and June 1 now have a 30-day extension before interest accrues. For second property tax installments due March 16, interest will not begin to accrue until May 2. We will re-evaluate these measures at that time.

— Through April 30, the Lisbon Town Office building will not host any meetings or workshops – no matter the size. The Lisbon Town Office building will be for employees only.

— Town Council: Budget meetings will be rescheduled and published at a later date. At this time there will be no public, council, board or committee meetings through at least April 30. The first council meeting is tentatively scheduled for May 5.

— Public Works personnel will continue to work, however there will be no public access to the Town Garage. Persons with road concerns or questions should call Public Works at 207-353-3000 ext. 116 and questions will be answered.

— The transfer station will remain open for normal hours, however, personnel will practice social distancing of at least six feet, and will not be able to assist with unloading trash or other items. Dumping only of household trash, single stream recycling, cardboard and metals at this time. No dumping of any fee-related items at this time, including demolition debris, appliances, furniture, etc., as money will not be collected at the station until further notice.

— Sewer treatment plant will be open and operating, but no public access will be allowed at the plant.

— General Assistance: Persons seeking general assistance should call the Town Office at 207-353-3000 ext. 124 and applications will be processed over the phone.

— If residents have additional special needs that require monitoring by public safety, they are encouraged to contact the Lisbon Police Department via email through the webpage, www.lisbonme.org/police-department/webforms/contact-us, or via phone at 207-353-2500. The public is asked to remain at home and call in to reduce foot traffic.

For a full list of contacts by department, please visit the Lisbon, ME official website www.lisbonme.org/ and look under the Departments tab.

