Auburn water district restricts access

The Auburn Water and Sewerage District announced Wednesday that it is restricting the public from its facilities. District staff will be working and responding to phone calls and emails.

Service appointments will be limited to those deemed essential and urgent.

The public can interact with the district via:

Website: Users can manage accounts and their billing at www.awsd.org

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 207-784-6469

Related Updated coverage of the coronavirus outbreak is free to read

No fluorescent bulbs at Jay station

JAY — Town officials have requested that residents hold on to their fluorescent light bulbs at this time rather than bring them to the Transfer Station. While the station remains open, the staff has reduced the amount of material it handles, which includes fragile fluorescent bulbs.

Residents are strongly encouraged to use curbside pickup rather than coming into the Transfer Station. If residents do come to the station, staff will not be assisting them to remove any material from cars, so residents must be prepared to do that themselves.

The station is currently not accepting single sort recycling at the facility; no recyclable material should be put out for curbside pickup.

Oxford Casino extends closure

OXFORD — Oxford Casino Hotel has announced it has suspended operations until further notice amid increasing incidents of coronavirus cases spreading across Maine.

A notice posted on their website said that employees will continued to be paid for the next two weeks while the business is closed.

Advertising/Public Relations Coordinator Jane Hoyt said the company would have no further comment.

Even before its decision to close, the casino had announced that it would waive all fees associated with the cancellation or rescheduling hotel reservations for all stays through April 30.

« Previous

filed under: