LIVERMORE — Wednesday, March 11, during the first review of the proposed 2020-21 budget by the Selectpersons and budget committee, a decision on street lights was tabled until the meeting next week and two department saw increases.

Budget Committee member Rob Boothby suggested adding $1,300 for street lights, bringing that department to $4,000, to add a light at Turkey Lane. Turkey Lane is off Boothby Road/Route 108, near the intersection with Route 4.

Selectperson Chairman Mark Chretien said the town had been told that area was too busy and one wouldn’t be put there.

“They weren’t supposed to take that one out,” he said.

Administrative Assistant Amy Byron said Tasha Raymond from CMP told her recently that Livermore was on the list to get converted to LED lights, but wasn’t sure of the timing.

Budget Committee member Tracey Martin asked if the number of street lights in Livermore could be available for the next meeting.

Budget Committee Chairman Warren Forbes said the town was spending about $9,000 annually for street lights at one time.

A committee worked on the issue and several lights were removed.

“I don’t regret the move in any way,” he said.

Selectman Brett Deyling asked if any street lights could be removed.

Chretien said they were at bare bones now.

In other parts of the budget, the amount for debt service was increased by $13,427 while $750 was added to agencies bringing the new total to $1.8 million. That amount includes the Androscoggin county taxes but not the Regional School Unit 73 allotment, which hasn’t been finalized yet. The proposed budget is $29,939 more than the comparable part of the budget this year, a 1.66% increase.

The additional money was added to debt service because of a misunderstanding on how many payments were left for the 2016 Ford F550. Two payments, one in the first half of 2020 and one in the first half of 2021, of $13,427 remain. Next year’s payment was not included in the proposed budget.

Under agencies, the Selectpersons and committee members voted to fund at the same level those agencies funded last year and add $750 for Area Youth Sports heating.

Agencies and amounts funded last year were:

Androscoggin Home Health Care $1,500

Safe Voices $500

Area Youth Sports insurance $750

Community Concepts $1,000

Head Start $100

Rural Community Action Ministries $1,000

Red Cross $750

Seniors Plus $500

Tri-Town Ministerial, food $200

Budget committee member and former Selectperson Tom Gould said AYS asked for an additional $1,000 last year for heating.

He said Selectpersons decided to bring the request to the voters, who chose not to support the additional funding request.

“The townspeople definitely have a voice,” Gould said.

Livermore resident and AYS director Angela Newcomb said the AYS gym (in the former Livermore Falls High School) is used a lot. Summer recreation for Jay, Livermore and Livermore Falls is held there. Basketball recently finished and wrestling is underway now.

“The high school and middle school use it for baseball and softball before the fields are ready,” she said. “We’re trying to integrate with the schools.

“We’re trying to get grant funding to redo the heating system. We thought about closing it last year but realized there’s nothing else available for kids.”

Budget member Tina Quirrion said the gym is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday for senior citizens to walk. There is a donation can available to help with costs.

“I love it,” Quirrion said.

LifeFlight Foundation had requested $524, MPBN $100, RCAM $2,000, Seniors Plus $1,000 and Tri-Town Ministerial $500.

When asked about funding LifeFlight, Chretien said it could be considered next year.

Wednesday, March 18, at 6:30 p.m. at the town office complex, the remainder of the budget will be reviewed.

