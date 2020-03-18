More Mainers applied for unemployment in the past three days than during the entire month of March 2019, as the impact of coronavirus on service-industry businesses has hit hard.

About 4,900 Mainers filed unemployment claims with the state Department of Labor between Sunday and Tuesday, said spokeswoman Jess Picard. The surge in claims is almost double the total monthly unemployment claims filed last year, according to state data.

Several Maine businesses already have reported shutting down and laying off their staff members, including prominent restaurants such as Five Fifty-Five in Portland and The Garrison in Yarmouth.

In March 2019, there were an average 642 initial unemployment claims per week, roughly 2,568 over a four-week period.

The total in the past three days almost reaches the worst weekly total during the Great Recession – 5,634 claims in the first week of January, 2009, according to state data.

The economy in Maine, as in much of the United States and the world, has been rocked by the coronavirus pandemic, and measures to contain it.

Schools, businesses, restaurants and shops have closed their doors or severely restricted services, grinding normal everyday economic activity to a halt.

This story will be updated.

« Previous

filed under: