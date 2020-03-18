NORWAY — The Select Board has authorized Town Manager Dennis Lajoie to close the lobby at the Town Office effective March 18.

Based on the boards direction, adjustments will be made in the way Town services are provided. These will be evaluated on an ongoing basis and changes will be made as information and circumstances change.

The goal is to ensure the safety of employees and residents in the most responsible ways possible.

Lajoie said the town apologizes for the inconveniences that these measures will cause. It is important to avoid the need to shut down entirely through unintended exposure to the virus.

The town strongly encourages residents to practice social distancing to avoid potential contact but also encourages everyone to call and check on neighbors, friends, and family to avoid social isolation.

The following measures will be implemented as of March 18 until further notice:

Town Office –The Municipal Building will be closed to the public as of Friday, March 18th, but staff will be working and people are asked to call the Town Office at 743-6651 and we will do our best to provide the services that you require we have many services on line at www.norwaymaine.com (Service hours 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. M-F)

Fire Station – Access to the Fire station will be closed to all non-essential personnel. True Emergencies should be treated as normal by calling County dispatch or 911 for assistance. Call Chief Yates for non-emergency matters at 462-3440.

Police Office – The Norway Police lobby area will also be closed to all non-essential personnel. We are temporarily suspending request for copies of reports, notary service and fingerprinting request. Crash reports are available by email: [email protected] The office will be staffed during the hours of 8 a.mm to 4:30 p.m. M-F. You can call us at 753-5303. This is the non-emergency phone number.

Public Works – Public Works personnel will continue to work however there will be no public access to the Town Garage. Persons with road concerns or questions should call the highway garage at 743- 5305 and questions will be answered.

Code Enforcement – Those wishing to get building permits or who have questions regarding projects should call the town office at 743-6651. We will be processing as much as possible via phone, email, and US mail. You can reach Scott Tabb at: [email protected]

General Assistance – Persons seeking general assistance should call the Town Office at 743-6651 and we will process applications as received at least twice a week. Our GA application is on the Town’s Web site. You can fill it out and mail or email to us at: [email protected]

Selectboard and Planning Board – Notices and Meetings will be posted on the Town’s website and Facebook page.

