AUBURN – Clarinda K. Andrews, 91, of Wales, Maine passed away at Hospice House in Auburn on March 16, 2020. She was born in Norwood, R.I., the daughter of Marguerite and Llewellyn Kingsford on Nov. 28, 1928.She graduated from Nelson Aldrich High School in 1946 and Edgewood Secretarial School in 1948. She moved to Maine in 1949 to work on her uncle’s dairy farm and later as a secretary in the County Extension Office.In 1952 she married Eugene Andrews of Wales, where they operated a dairy farm. She was Tax Collector for the Town of Wales, working from her home, from 1970 to 2000. As a painter of animal portraits and landscapes, many of her works adorn the houses of area residents and businesses. She was a member of the Wales Union Church and the local Chapter of the Eastern Star.She was predeceased by her husband Eugene Andrews; and two sons, Mark and Christopher Andrews, both of Wales. She is survived by three sons, Michael, Alden and Scott, all of Wales; a granddaughter, Mallory McDonald and her husband Nathan McDonald of Topsham; and a daughter-in-law Christy Andrews and grandson Isaac Andrews.A memorial service will be postponed until a later date. Arrangements by BRAGDON~FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 707 Main Street, Monmouth, Maine. Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com.

