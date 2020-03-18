GREENE – Irene M. Ryan, 72, of Greene passed away after a long battle with COPD in her home Saturday, March 14, 2020 surrounded by family. She was born March 11, 1948 in Lewiston.She was predeceased by her parents, Rosario and Marie Lachance; brother Roland Lachance, sister Joan Cloutier, and the lover of her life Lionel Morrisette. She is survived by her son Donald J Ryan and wife Judith. L Hagan-Ryan, nieces Diane Robarge and husband Michael, Denise Bazinet and husband Roland, nephew Daniel Cloutier; granddaughter Aimee Sinclair and husband Daniel; great nieces Britney and Courtney, great nephews Eric and Phillip; three great- granddaughters; several other nieces and nephews; and numerous friends. Let’s not forget her loving furry grandson Henry Ford.Irene attended St. Dom’s High School. She had a love for animals as well as a love for life, especially her social media and puzzles.Her heart consumed her body, she loved everyone and everything. She will be SADLY missed.Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 21, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. There will be a Liturgy of the Word at 10 a.m. at Funeral Alternatives, 25 Tampa St., Lewiston. Online condolences may be sent to www.funeralalternatives.com