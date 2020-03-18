Connors Elementary School English Language Learner teacher Kennedy Hubbard loads 11 meals Wednesday afternoon for a woman whose children are home from school. Teachers and administrators from the Lewiston school system were at the Somali Bantu Community Association on Pierce Street in Lewiston to hand out free meals and will be there every day during the school closure. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal
Connors Elementary School fourth grade teachers Nick Minor, left, and Evelyn Atwood carry boxes of meals from the Somali Bantu Community Association on Pierce Street in Lewiston across the street to the Root Cellar where they will be distributed. Teachers and administrators from the Lewiston School system will be at the Community Center every day handing out free meals for families with children home from schools because of the coronavirus. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal
Whole Style Packaging New England territory manager Michele Kosciak, right, makes a sales call at Cure Cannabis Co. in Auburn on Wednesday, keeping a distance from owner John Morrison as a precaution during the coronavirus pandemic. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal
Shane Drew of Greene heads into Shaw's supermarket in Auburn on Wednesday morning, wearing a mask because he had just come from the hospital where he was diagnosed with influenza A. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal
Connors Elementary School Family Engagement Coordinator Allison Lytton helps Habibo Salat carry meals for her 11 children to her car on Pierce Street in Lewiston on Wednesday afternoon. Staff from Connors Elementary School and administrators from the school system were at the Somali Bantu Community Center on Pierce Street handing out free meals for children home from school. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal
Jenna Targett waits on customers at Cure Cannabis Company in Auburn on Wednesday morning. The business closed its Lewiston location but is keeping their Auburn location open as long as allowed. To protect employees and customers, a window was built in the vestibule to service customers so they did not have to enter the store. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal