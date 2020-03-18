LIVERMORE — Kindergarten registration is scheduled for Friday, April 3 & Monday, May 4 at spruce mountain primary school for incoming kindergarten students. In order to expedite the process, current kindergarten students will not attend school on April 3 and May 4. This day will be dedicated to registration only.

Spruce Mountain Primary School Kindergarten registration and screening will be by appointment only and will be conducted at SMPS. Please call 897-3355 to schedule an appointment. Your child must be five years of age on or before October 15, 2020.

It is necessary to have the child’s original birth certificate, current immunization records, and proof of residency (electric bill, rental agreement or tax bill) at the time of registration. Students cannot be registered without the necessary documents.

The immunization record can be obtained from your child’s physician. A certified copy of your child’s birth certificate can be obtained at the town office where you were residing at the time of your child’s birth.

If your child is currently enrolled in the RSU #73 Pre-K program and attends the Monday -Thursday sessions you will need to make an appointment. Your son/daughter must attend the kindergarten registration, as they will meet teachers, tour classrooms, and take part in several academic screenings. These screenings will help us to determine your child’s placement in our kindergarten programs.

Tuesday/Friday Pre-K students will be screened during the school day and will not need an appointment.

Please notify anyone you know of that has a kindergarten age student residing in RSU#73 that they must register at this time for the fall of 2020.

