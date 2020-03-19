LEWISTON — The Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce is offering a 90-day forbearance on all loans held with the chamber through the Lewiston Auburn Economic Growth Council in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The funds originate with Norway Savings Bank, U.S. Department of Agriculture and Finance Authority of Maine and are intended to support the stabilization and growth of local businesses.

Currently, the chamber services 29 local businesses with these loans.

“The chamber recognizes that businesses across the L-A region are facing hard choices about their staff, their business and their entrepreneurial dream,” President and CEO Shanna Cox said in a press release. “As a financial institution who has the ability to help ease the burden and bring some level of certainty to uncertain times, it felt important do what we can. As this economic hardship hits more in our community, it will be important that each institution, business, or agency does what it can to support the region as a whole, and the communities that comprise it.”

