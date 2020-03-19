AUGUSTA – Maine now has 52 cases of coronavirus, including the first in Hancock County, an increase of 10 cases since Wednesday.

Among those are two new cases at OceanView in Falmouth, an assisted living and long-term care facility, said Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, at a media briefing Thursday morning. Shah said four people are hospitalized, the same as Wednesday, and 2004 people have tested negative. The number of people who have recovered remains at one, he said.

Shah also highlighted a concerning new analysis of hospitalizations released Wednesday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That analysis found that people between the ages of 20 and 40 account for 40 percent of the hospitalizations in the U.S.

The new analysis comes amid reports that young people have not been following the directive for social distancing, which is one of the most effective ways to prevent the virus from spreading.

Shah called on young people to “do your civic duty” and adhere to social distancing guidelines by avoiding groups of 10 or more people, since close contact — that is, being within 6 feet of someone for 15 minutes — can spread the virus.

“Young folks are not immune or invincible with respect to COVID-19,” Shah said. “By social distancing, especially with this younger crowd, we can keep folks from getting sick on their own, but we can also prevent this downstream transmission to older and more vulnerable individuals.”

COVID-19 has not been found in eight of Maine’s 16 counties, with nearly half — 25 — of the 52 cases being reported in Cumberland County.

The two additional cases at OceanView in Falmouth bring the total to four cases at the private senior community. Shah said two of those cases were close household contacts.

“Based on what we have seen in other communities of the country, we are concerned,” he said. “However, this is not the same kind on long-term care facility that we saw be an epicenter for cases as we saw in Seattle-King County.”

As of Wednesday, the U.S. CDC has confirmed 129 COVID-19 cases at the Seattle-based nursing home, including 35 deaths.

Shah noted that OceanView has three different living arrangements — cottages, assisted living and memory care. He said he could not disclose in which areas the cases were detected in order to protect patient privacy.

The state was just notified about these cases, Shah said, so the investigation is ongoing.

“We’re taking another look at the situation right now,” Shah said.

OceanView said it planned to issue a statement about the new cases at 3 p.m.

However, the facility said in a news release that, “These residents are in connection with the two initial cases and had been in self-quarantine. We have now issued a shelter in place order for all residents until we receive further guidance from the CDC.”

Shortly before Shah’s briefing, Gov. Janet Mills announced she has urged the federal government to provide more personal protective equipment and testing supplies to the state.

In a letter to Vice President Mike Pence and U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar, Mills requested that the government speed up the release of material from the Strategic National Stockpile and pushed for “a steady and reliable supply” of testing materials as the outbreak intensifies.

Thursday’s update comes a day after Gov. Janet Mills announced new restrictions on business operations and public gatherings.

This story will be updated.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: